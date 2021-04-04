Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge Held Easter Service [Image 5 of 5]

    Blue Ridge Held Easter Service

    JAPAN

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Farin 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    210404-N-ET019-9853 SAGAMI WAN BAY (April. 4, 2021) – The crew of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and Seventh Fleet staff participate in an Easter morning worship service on the flight deck, April 4, 2021 in Sagami Wan Bay. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

    This work, Blue Ridge Held Easter Service [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

