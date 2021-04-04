Blue Ridge Held Easter Service

210404-N-ET019-9892 SAGAMI WAN BAY (April. 4, 2021) – SAGAMI WAN BAY (April. 4, 2021) – The crew of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and Seventh Fleet staff participate in an Easter morning worship service on the flight deck, April 4, 2021 in Sagami Wan Bay. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

