210404-N-ET019-9880 SAGAMI WAN BAY (April. 4, 2021) – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Command Chaplain, Lt. David R. Jones from Dearborn, Mich., preaches to the crew during an Easter morning service on the flight deck of USS Blue Ridge, April 4, 2021 in Sagami Wan Bay. Navy chaplains have served across the fleet promoting free religious expression and providing care and counseling to service members. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 22:53 Photo ID: 6586264 VIRIN: 210404-N-ET019-9880 Resolution: 3629x4868 Size: 1.11 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Ridge Held Easter Service [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.