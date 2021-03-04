Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Visits Mary’s Center [Image 2 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Visits Mary’s Center

    ADELPHI, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack 

    58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, engages with Maryland State Delegate Wanika Fisher, during her visit to Mary’s Center, one of the locations for which area health partners are providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the local communities, April 3, 2021, in Adelphi, Maryland. Birckhead leads the Vaccine Equity Task Force, an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 21:40
    Photo ID: 6586244
    VIRIN: 210403-Z-BZ695-1538
    Resolution: 2563x3756
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: ADELPHI, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Visits Mary’s Center [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Arcadia Hammack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccination
    MDNG
    Maryland National Guard
    Community
    U.S. Army
    COVID19

