Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Visits Mary’s Center

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks with Maryland State Senator James C. Rosapepe, during her visit to Mary’s Center, one of the locations for which area health partners are providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the local communities, April 3, 2021, in Adelphi, Maryland. Birckhead leads the Vaccine Equity Task Force, an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

