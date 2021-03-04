Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead Visits Mary’s Center

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead (2nd from right), commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Marlin Jenkins (2nd from left), a member of Vaccination Equity Task Force, pose for a photo with different stakeholders on a visit at Mary’s Center, one of the locations for which area health partners are providing COVID-19 vaccinations to the local communities, April 3, 2021, in Adelphi, Maryland. Birckhead leads the Vaccine Equity Task Force, an initiative to promote equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Maryland. The MDNG has been activated to support Maryland's COVID-19 response by providing direct support to county health departments in assisting with the acceleration of vaccination and COVID-19 testing efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Arcadia Hammack)

