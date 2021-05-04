Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines call for fire during ITX [Image 2 of 4]

    Marines call for fire during ITX

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, observe targets during Fire Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX), a sub event of Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 5, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 19:44
    Photo ID: 6586206
    VIRIN: 210405-M-MY519-1004
    Resolution: 6627x4420
    Size: 15.97 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines call for fire during ITX [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines call for fire during ITX
    Marines call for fire during ITX
    Marines call for fire during ITX
    Marines call for fire during ITX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IDF
    FSCEX
    SupportByFire
    #CrownJewel #FSCEX #SupportByFire #SLTE3-21 #IDF
    CrownJewel
    SLTE3-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT