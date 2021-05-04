U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, set up an OE-254 antenna during Fire Support Coordination Exercise (FSCEX), a sub event of Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 5, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 19:44
|Photo ID:
|6586205
|VIRIN:
|210405-M-MY519-1143
|Resolution:
|7138x4761
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Marines call for fire during ITX [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
