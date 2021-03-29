PACIFIC OCEAN (March 28, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carson Lewer, a radio operator with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, programs a radio aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) before a heliborne raid exercise. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 Photo ID: 6586194 This work, Bravo Company Stage Aboard USS Essex [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Israel Chincio