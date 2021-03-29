Bravo Company Stage Aboard USS Essex

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 28, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Stefawn Payne, a platoon commander with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a communications check aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) before a heliborne raid exercise. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

