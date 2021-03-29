Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Stage Aboard USS Essex [Image 1 of 4]

    Bravo Company Stage Aboard USS Essex

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 28, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roman Tovar, a machine gunner with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awaits departure for a heliborne raid exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 18:53
    Photo ID: 6586193
    VIRIN: 210328-M-ET529-1007
    Resolution: 5389x3849
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Stage Aboard USS Essex [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    USS Essex
    Stage
    Portrait
    11th MEU
    Bravo Co.

