Bravo Company Stage Aboard USS Essex

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 28, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Roman Tovar, a machine gunner with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, awaits departure for a heliborne raid exercise aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021