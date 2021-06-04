Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG assists at vaccination site on the Yavapai-Apache Nation [Image 4 of 6]

    AZNG assists at vaccination site on the Yavapai-Apache Nation

    CAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jacob Buckley, 162nd Medical Group, aerospace medical technician, reviews medical information with a patient before the COVID-19 vaccination is administered in Camp Verde, Ariz., on the Yavapai-Apache Nation, April 6, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 17:42
    Photo ID: 6586120
    VIRIN: 210405-Z-CC902-048
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: CAMP VERDE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG assists at vaccination site on the Yavapai-Apache Nation [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    Yavapai-Apache Nation
    Yavapai County

