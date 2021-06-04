AZNG assists at vaccination site on the Yavapai-Apache Nation

Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Sinatra Grace, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, reviews medical information with a patient before the COVID-19 vaccination is administered in Camp Verde, Ariz., on the Yavapai-Apache Nation, April 6, 2021. More than 900 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Location: CAMP VERDE, AZ, US