A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules and a mobile communication vehicle positioned in Juneau, Alaska, April 2, 2021.
The Communications Command deployed one of the Coast Guard’s three mobile communication vehicles (MCV) to Juneau for a joint Coast Guard 17th District and Coast Guard Sector Juneau continuity of operations (COOP) training exercise.
An MCV is a robust communication asset capable of providing a radio suite for communication and internet capabilities when deployed for planned events, emergency responses, continuity events, and disaster recovery.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 13:01
|Photo ID:
|6585766
|VIRIN:
|210402-G-QU455-011
|Resolution:
|3553x2272
|Size:
|878.57 KB
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS
