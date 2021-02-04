Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules and a mobile communication vehicle positioned in Juneau, Alaska, April 2, 2021.



The Communications Command deployed one of the Coast Guard’s three mobile communication vehicles (MCV) to Juneau for a joint Coast Guard 17th District and Coast Guard Sector Juneau continuity of operations (COOP) training exercise.



An MCV is a robust communication asset capable of providing a radio suite for communication and internet capabilities when deployed for planned events, emergency responses, continuity events, and disaster recovery.

