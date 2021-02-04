Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircrew unloads a mobile communication vehicle in Juneau, Alaska, April 2, 2021.

    An MCV is a robust communication asset capable of providing a radio suite for communication and internet capabilities when deployed for planned events, emergency responses, continuity events, and disaster recovery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 13:04
    Photo ID: 6585769
    VIRIN: 210402-G-QU455-010
    Resolution: 3264x2185
    Size: 789.38 KB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska
    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak
    Communications Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT