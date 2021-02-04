Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircrew unloads a mobile communication vehicle in Juneau, Alaska, April 2, 2021.
An MCV is a robust communication asset capable of providing a radio suite for communication and internet capabilities when deployed for planned events, emergency responses, continuity events, and disaster recovery.
