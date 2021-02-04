A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak C-130 Hercules aircrew unloading a mobile communication vehicle in Juneau, Alaska, April 2, 2021.



The Communications Command deployed one of the Coast Guard’s three mobile communication vehicles (MCV) to Juneau for a joint Coast Guard 17th District and Coast Guard Sector Juneau continuity of operations (COOP) training exercise.



The Coast Guard personnel are using the MCV to augment the communications capabilities for a simulated disaster response to test their COOP plans for Sector Juneau and the 17th District.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 13:02 Photo ID: 6585763 VIRIN: 210402-G-QU455-008 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 884.65 KB Location: JUNEAU, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crew makes a delivery in Juneau, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.