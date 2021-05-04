SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) signs a proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 5, 2021. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month sets the tone for the continuous prevention of and response to sexual assault within the DoD community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2021 04:30
|Photo ID:
|6585425
|VIRIN:
|210405-F-EB151-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.5 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
