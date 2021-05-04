Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier

    SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rebecca Trygstad, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Army Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, reads a proclamation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 5, 2021. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Proclamation
    SAAPM
    DoD Community Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention
    DoD Community Sexual Assault Response and Prevention

