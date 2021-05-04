SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Rebecca Trygstad, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Army Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, reads a proclamation at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 5, 2021. Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

