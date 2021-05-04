Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier [Image 3 of 3]

    SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and Camp Lemonnier leadership recognize Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, April 5, 2021. This yearly kick-off is intended to highlight the fact that sexual violence remains an intolerable violent crime which impacts the mission readiness for the DoD community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.06.2021 04:30
    Photo ID: 6585426
    VIRIN: 210405-F-EB151-1031
    Resolution: 5763x3746
    Size: 14.33 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier
    SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier
    SAAPM Proclamation signing at Camp Lemonnier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Proclamation
    SAAPM
    DoD Community Sexual Assault Response and Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT