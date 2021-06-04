SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 6, 2021) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 6, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 03:00 Photo ID: 6585406 VIRIN: 210406-N-MQ442-1082 Resolution: 2622x1745 Size: 989.7 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.