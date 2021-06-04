SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 6, 2021) – Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 fly above the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 6, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
