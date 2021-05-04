Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson, Deputy Commander - Undersea Warfare, Naval Sea Systems Command views a demonstration of the shipboard firefighting trainer with Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, during a tour aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, on April 5, 2021. Instructors utilized this opportunity to demonstrate Naval Submarine School’s training capabilities to as the schoolhouse works to deliver high velocity learning to America's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6585052
|VIRIN:
|210405-N-QX658-0004
|Resolution:
|2875x4000
|Size:
|13.73 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson Tours Naval Submarine School [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT