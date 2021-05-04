Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson Tours Naval Submarine School [Image 1 of 4]

    Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson Tours Naval Submarine School

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, explains features of the school's High Risk Training Deartment to Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson, Deputy Commander - Undersea Warfare, Naval Sea Systems Command, during a tour of Naval Submarine School aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, on April 5, 2021. Instructors utilized this opportunity to demonstrate Naval Submarine School’s training capabilities to as the schoolhouse works to deliver high velocity learning to America's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 17:46
    Photo ID: 6585050
    VIRIN: 210405-N-QX658-0002
    Resolution: 5511x3674
    Size: 15.11 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson Tours Naval Submarine School [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Admiral
    Navy
    Submarine
    Training
    NAVSEA

