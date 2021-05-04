Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson Tours Naval Submarine School

Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, explains features of the school's High Risk Training Deartment to Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson, Deputy Commander - Undersea Warfare, Naval Sea Systems Command, during a tour of Naval Submarine School aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, on April 5, 2021. Instructors utilized this opportunity to demonstrate Naval Submarine School’s training capabilities to as the schoolhouse works to deliver high velocity learning to America's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)

