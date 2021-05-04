Captain Steven W. Antcliff, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine School, explains features of the school's Firefighting Trainer to Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson, Deputy Commander - Undersea Warfare, Naval Sea Systems Command, during a tour of Naval Submarine School aboard Naval Submarine Base New London, on April 5, 2021. Instructors utilized this opportunity to demonstrate Naval Submarine School’s training capabilities to as the schoolhouse works to deliver high velocity learning to America's submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 17:46
|Photo ID:
|6585051
|VIRIN:
|210405-N-QX658-0003
|Resolution:
|5038x3893
|Size:
|20.21 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral Edward L. Anderson Tours Naval Submarine School [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
