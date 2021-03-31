Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492 SOTRSS Trains SMA Students [Image 10 of 11]

    492 SOTRSS Trains SMA Students

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Coddington 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Detwiler, a special missions aviator assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing, operates a 105mm cannon on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during a live-fire training mission over the Eglin Range, Florida, Mar. 31, 2021. The 492nd SOW conducts qualification flight training and specialized combat training. They are responsible for assessing, educating and professionally developing Airmen and rapidly developing innovative courses and technologies to meet emerging Air Force Special Operations Command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edward Coddington)

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Gunship
    Ghostrider
    AC-130J
    492nd Special Operations Wing
    492 SOTRSS

