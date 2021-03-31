492 SOTRSS Trains SMA Students

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Detwiler, a special missions aviator assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing, operates a 105mm cannon on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during a live-fire training mission over the Eglin Range, Florida, Mar. 31, 2021. The 492nd SOW conducts qualification flight training and specialized combat training. They are responsible for assessing, educating and professionally developing Airmen and rapidly developing innovative courses and technologies to meet emerging Air Force Special Operations Command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edward Coddington)

