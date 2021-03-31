Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492 SOTRSS Trains SMA Students [Image 9 of 11]

    492 SOTRSS Trains SMA Students

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Coddington 

    492d Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jake Heathcott, a special missions aviator instructor assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Training Support Squadron, conducts pre-flight inspections during a training mission at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 31, 2021. The 492nd SOTRSS conducts qualification flight training and specialized combat training. They are responsible for assessing, educating and professionally developing Airmen and rapidly developing innovative courses and technologies to meet emerging Air Force Special Operations Command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edward Coddington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 11:34
    Photo ID: 6584490
    VIRIN: 210331-F-TK526-2188
    Resolution: 4947x3710
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 492 SOTRSS Trains SMA Students [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Gunship
    Ghostrider
    AC-130J
    492nd Special Operations Wing
    492 SOTRSS

