492 SOTRSS Trains SMA Students

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jake Heathcott, a special missions aviator instructor assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Training Support Squadron, conducts pre-flight inspections during a training mission at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 31, 2021. The 492nd SOTRSS conducts qualification flight training and specialized combat training. They are responsible for assessing, educating and professionally developing Airmen and rapidly developing innovative courses and technologies to meet emerging Air Force Special Operations Command requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edward Coddington)

Date Taken: 03.31.2021
Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US