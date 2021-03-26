Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command

    Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    The colorguard of the United States Army Reserve Legal Command retires the colors during a change of command ceremony held Friday, March 26 on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2021 12:39
    Photo ID: 6583807
    VIRIN: 210326-O-KJ310-311
    Resolution: 4642x3095
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve Legal Command
    United States Army Reserve Legal Command
    Legal Command
    USARLC

