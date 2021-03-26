Brig. Gen. (Retired) Marilyn Chiafullo salutes the national colors during a ceremony where she relinquished command of the United States Army Reserve Legal Command to Brig. Gen. William Dyer on Friday, March 26. Chiafullo led the USARLC since April, 2019, enhancing integration with fellow Reserve and Active service components while maintaining the unit’s readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6583803
|VIRIN:
|210325-O-KJ310-001
|Resolution:
|6415x4277
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command
