Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command

Brig. Gen. (Retired) Marilyn Chiafullo, center right, presents the colors of the United States Army Reserve Legal Command to Lt. Gen. Charles Pede, the Judge Advocate General of the United States Army, signifying her relinquishment of command on Friday, March 26. Chiafullo led the USARLC since April, 2019, enhancing integration with fellow Reserve and Active service components while maintaining the unit’s readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

