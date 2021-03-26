Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    U.S. Army Reserve Legal Command

    Brig. Gen. (Retired) Marilyn Chiafullo, center right, presents the colors of the United States Army Reserve Legal Command to Lt. Gen. Charles Pede, the Judge Advocate General of the United States Army, signifying her relinquishment of command on Friday, March 26. Chiafullo led the USARLC since April, 2019, enhancing integration with fellow Reserve and Active service components while maintaining the unit’s readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers, Civilians, Guests Celebrate United States Army Reserve Legal Command Change of Command

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    Legal
    US Army Reserve Legal Command
    Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall
    Legal Command

