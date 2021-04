A U.S. Army Soldier receives the holy sacrament during Easter sunrise service while deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield, April 4, 2021. Easter Service was given from a hilltop in Jordan less than 60 miles from where many Christians recognize as the resurrection site for Jesus of Nazareth. Chaplain Patrick Maae from Whitehouse, Texas, gave a sermon for the Task Force Spartan Soldiers. “I am just privileged to be where Soldiers are to celebrate. This is certainly a special day and location, being so close to the actual spot.” The Chaplain’s Corps is one of the oldest and smallest branches of the Army,

dating back to 1775. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2021 Date Posted: 04.04.2021 03:48 Photo ID: 6583776 VIRIN: 210404-A-OY646-135 Resolution: 2100x1399 Size: 460.42 KB Location: AL-ZARQA, JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldier Receives Holy Sacrament on Hilltop [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.