Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Hilltop Ready For Easter Service [Image 1 of 10]

    A Hilltop Ready For Easter Service

    AL-ZARQA, JORDAN

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield greet the Easter morning sunrise on a hilltop in Jordan less than 60 miles from where many Christians recognize as the
    resurrection site for Jesus of Nazareth, April 4, 2021. Chaplain Patrick Maae from Whitehouse, Texas, gave a sermon for the Task Force Spartan Soldiers. This is the third deployment for Maae, “I am just
    privileged to be where Soldiers are to celebrate. This is certainly a special day and location, being so close to the actual spot.” The Chaplain’s Corps is one of the oldest and smallest branches of the Army,
    dating back to 1775. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2021 03:48
    Photo ID: 6583770
    VIRIN: 210404-A-OY646-699
    Resolution: 2100x1399
    Size: 230.62 KB
    Location: AL-ZARQA, JO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Hilltop Ready For Easter Service [Image 10 of 10], by SFC Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Hilltop Ready For Easter Service
    Celebrating Christianity Deployed
    Soldiers Celebrate Easter on Hilltop
    Hilltop Ready for Easter Service
    Celebrating Christianity Deployed
    U.S. Soldiers Pray at Sunrise
    U.S. Soldier Receives Holy Sacrament on Hilltop
    Holy Sacrament on Hilltop
    Celebrating Christianity Deployed
    Deployed U.S. Soldiers Pray on Hilltop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Deployed
    Texas
    Texas Army National Guard
    Middle East
    Easter Sunrise Service
    36th Infantry Division
    ARCENT
    Whitehouse
    Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle
    Chaplain Patrick Maae

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT