Hilltop Ready for Easter Service

U.S. Army Soldiers deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield greet the Easter morning sunrise on a hilltop in Jordan less than 60 miles from where many Christians recognize as the

resurrection site for Jesus of Nazareth, April 4, 2021. Chaplain Patrick Maae from Whitehouse, Texas, gave a sermon for the Task Force Spartan Soldiers. This is the third deployment for Maae, “I am just

privileged to be where Soldiers are to celebrate. This is certainly a special day and location, being so close to the actual spot.” The Chaplain’s Corps is one of the oldest and smallest branches of the Army,

dating back to 1775. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle, Task Force Spartan Public Affairs)

