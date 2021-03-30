U.S. Soldiers with the Kentucky National Guard pose for a photograph with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles Walker, top row, far right, chief of staff, Kentucky Air National Guard, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 30, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 13:11
|Photo ID:
|6583656
|VIRIN:
|210330-Z-KT702-2146
|Resolution:
|5691x3794
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Capitol Response [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Damon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT