Operation Capitol Response

U.S. Soldiers with an Immediate Reaction Force move to a designated location following the incident that occurred near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

