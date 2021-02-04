Operation Capitol Response

U.S. Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard provide security during a press engagement near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., April 2, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

Date Taken: 04.02.2021
Date Posted: 04.03.2021
Photo ID: 6583654
by SGT Matthew Damon