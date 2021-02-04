U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, talks to
U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors about the COVID-19 vaccine preparation process during a tour
of the state-run, federally-supported Center City Community Vaccination Center in the Pennsylvania
Convention Center in Philadelphia, April 2, 2021. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics
Battalion 22, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, are deployed in support of the federal vaccine
response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing
continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency
as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.
Zachary Zephir / Combat Logistics Battalion 22)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 11:55
|Photo ID:
|6583608
|VIRIN:
|210402-M-EM580-1349
|Resolution:
|4714x3143
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT