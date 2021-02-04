Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, talks to

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors about the COVID-19 vaccine preparation process during a tour

of the state-run, federally-supported Center City Community Vaccination Center in the Pennsylvania

Convention Center in Philadelphia, April 2, 2021. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics

Battalion 22, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, are deployed in support of the federal vaccine

response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing

continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency

as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.

Zachary Zephir / Combat Logistics Battalion 22)

