Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and U.S.
Marine Corps Lt. Col. James D. Thornburg Jr., commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 22
(CLB-22), observe the COVID-19 vaccine preparation process during a tour of the state-run,
federally-supported Center City Community Vaccination Center in the Pennsylvania Convention
Center in Philadelphia, April 2, 2021. Marines and Sailors with CLB-22, from Camp Lejeune, North
Carolina, are deployed in support of the federal vaccine response. U.S. Northern Command, through
U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support
to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to
COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir / Combat Logistics Battalion 22)
