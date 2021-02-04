U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and U.S.

Marine Corps Lt. Col. James D. Thornburg Jr., commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 22

(CLB-22), observe the COVID-19 vaccine preparation process during a tour of the state-run,

federally-supported Center City Community Vaccination Center in the Pennsylvania Convention

Center in Philadelphia, April 2, 2021. Marines and Sailors with CLB-22, from Camp Lejeune, North

Carolina, are deployed in support of the federal vaccine response. U.S. Northern Command, through

U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support

to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to

COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir / Combat Logistics Battalion 22)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.03.2021 11:55 Photo ID: 6583607 VIRIN: 210402-M-EM580-1288 Resolution: 4581x3054 Size: 7.78 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.