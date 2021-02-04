Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black, the 19th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, greets
    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors during a tour of the state-run, federally-supported Center City
    Community Vaccination Center in the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, April 2,
    2021. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina,
    are deployed in support of the federal vaccine response. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S.
    Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to
    the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to
    COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir / Combat Logistics Battalion 22)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Philadelphia Community Vaccination Center [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    Philladelphia
    Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps
    CLB 22

