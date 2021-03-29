USS Essex Honors Service Members and Their Families During Burial at Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 29, 2021) The official party salutes during a burial at sea ceremony aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). From left to right: Command Master Chief Augustine Cooper; Capt. Aaron Taylor, Executive Officer; Cmdr. Barnet Harris, Air Boss; Cmdr. Ray Rivers, a chaplain; and Lt. Troy Sundermeyer. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

