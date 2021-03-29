PACIFIC OCEAN (March 29, 2021) A casket is placed on the port aircraft elevator of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) prior to a burial at sea ceremony. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 04.03.2021 11:37 Photo ID: 6583558 VIRIN: 210329-N-ZW128-1124 Resolution: 4569x3264 Size: 1.11 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Honors Service Members and Their Families During Burial at Sea [Image 43 of 43], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.