USS Essex Honors Service Members and Their Families During Burial at Sea

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 29, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Freddie Pena, from Houston, stands at attention while assigned to the color detail during a burial at sea ceremony aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

