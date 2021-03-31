Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-21: CH-53E Heavy Lift [Image 3 of 5]

    WTI 2-21: CH-53E Heavy Lift

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), executes an air to air refuel, during a heavy lift exercise, in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, near Yuma, Ariz., March 31, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 21:15
    Photo ID: 6583331
    VIRIN: 210331-M-HN527-2257
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    KC-130

    Marine Aviation

    CH-53E Super Stallion

    KC-130T

    WTI 2-21

    CH-53
    MAWTS-1
    heavy lift
    WTI
    WTI 2-21

