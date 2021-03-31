A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), executes an air to air refuel, during a heavy lift exercise, in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, near Yuma, Ariz., March 31, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 21:15 Photo ID: 6583331 VIRIN: 210331-M-HN527-2257 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 5.66 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WTI 2-21: CH-53E Heavy Lift [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Camille Polete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.