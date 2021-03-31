WTI 2-21: CH-53E Heavy Lift

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Worobey, a crewmaster, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, observes the air to air refueling of a pair of CH-53E Super Stallions, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), during a heavy lift exercise, in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, near Yuma, Ariz., March 31, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete)

