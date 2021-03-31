U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gary Windt, a KC-130 aircraft commander, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, operates a KC-130T aircraft, during a heavy lift exercise, marking this flight as its final tasking before being transferred to the U.S. Navy, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, near Yuma, Ariz., March 31, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 21:12 Photo ID: 6583329 VIRIN: 210331-M-HN527-2009 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.78 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WTI 2-21: CH-53E Heavy Lift [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Camille Polete, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.