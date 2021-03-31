Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-21: CH-53E Heavy Lift [Image 1 of 5]

    WTI 2-21: CH-53E Heavy Lift

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gary Windt, a KC-130 aircraft commander, assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, operates a KC-130T aircraft, during a heavy lift exercise, marking this flight as its final tasking before being transferred to the U.S. Navy, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, near Yuma, Ariz., March 31, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Camille Polete)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 21:12
    Photo ID: 6583329
    VIRIN: 210331-M-HN527-2009
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

