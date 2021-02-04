210402-N-OP825-1197 SAN DIEGO (April. 2, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Paul Hlavac participates in a flight deck fire drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 18:23
|Photo ID:
|6583319
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-OP825-1197
|Resolution:
|4605x3070
|Size:
|749.12 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
