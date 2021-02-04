210402-N-OP825-1027 SAN DIEGO (April. 2, 2021) Machinist Mate 3rd Class Alexander Albarran, right, provides instructions to Machinist Mate 3rd Class Nathan Wences, middle, in a main machinery room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)

