    USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman erica higa 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210402-N-OP825-1271 SAN DIEGO (April. 2, 2021) – Sailors participate in a flight deck fire drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erica Higa/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 4], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    fire drill
    Air Department
    U.S. Navy
    USS Tripoli

