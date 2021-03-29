JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals

Clair Hick, chief executive officer, Longleaf Hospital, outlines daily activities of patients in the Forgiving Losses and Gaining Strength (FLAGS) program to Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, and Col. Jody Dugai, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital commander

during a tour of the facility. The commander was in Alexandria conducting community outreach with network providers in Central Louisiana on March 29.

Date Taken: 03.29.2021
Location: FORT POLK, LA, US