Clair Hick, chief executive officer, Longleaf Hospital, outlines daily activities of patients in the Forgiving Losses and Gaining Strength (FLAGS) program to Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, and Col. Jody Dugai, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital commander
during a tour of the facility. The commander was in Alexandria conducting community outreach with network providers in Central Louisiana on March 29.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 17:06
|Photo ID:
|6583285
|VIRIN:
|210329-A-GR633-1008
|Resolution:
|2686x3581
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals
LEAVE A COMMENT