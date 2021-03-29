Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals [Image 3 of 3]

    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Clair Hick, chief executive officer, Longleaf Hospital, outlines daily activities of patients in the Forgiving Losses and Gaining Strength (FLAGS) program to Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, and Col. Jody Dugai, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital commander
    during a tour of the facility. The commander was in Alexandria conducting community outreach with network providers in Central Louisiana on March 29.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6583285
    VIRIN: 210329-A-GR633-1008
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Healthcare
    partnerships
    hospital
    community
    Army Medicine

