JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals

Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, discusses medevac capabilities on the Rapides Regional Medical Center helipad with Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Henry, post command sergeant major (left), Col. Jody Dugai, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital commander and Dawn Descant, Rapides Regional Medical Center physician and provider relations director. The commanding general was in Alexandria conducting community outreach with network providers in Central Louisiana on March 29.

