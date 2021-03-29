Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals [Image 2 of 3]

    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, discusses medevac capabilities on the Rapides Regional Medical Center helipad with Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Henry, post command sergeant major (left), Col. Jody Dugai, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital commander and Dawn Descant, Rapides Regional Medical Center physician and provider relations director. The commanding general was in Alexandria conducting community outreach with network providers in Central Louisiana on March 29.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6583284
    VIRIN: 210329-A-GR633-1007
    Resolution: 2371x3161
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
    This work, JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Healthcare

    partnerships

    hospital

    community

    Army Medicine

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

