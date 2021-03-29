Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals [Image 1 of 3]

    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, talks to Peter C. Dancy Jr., director, Alexandria Veterans Administration Medical Center during a community outreach visit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 17:06
    Photo ID: 6583281
    VIRIN: 210329-A-GR633-1004
    Resolution: 1580x2108
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
    Hometown: PINEVILLE, LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals
    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals
    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JRTC, Fort Polk, BJACH leaders visit regional hospitals

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Healthcare
    partnerships
    hospital
    community
    Army Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT